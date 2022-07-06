WIMBLEDON, England — The Latest from Wimbledon (all times local):
___
11:30 a.m.
Two former champions will be on Centre Court in the Wimbledon quarterfinals.
Simona Halep, the 2019 champion at the All England Club, will be up first against Amanda Anisimova. Two-time champion Rafael Nadal will follow against Taylor Fritz.
Both Anisimova and Fritz are Americans and will be trying to reach the Wimbledon semifinals for the first time.
On No. 1 Court, Ajla Tomljanovic will face 17th-seeded Elena Rybakina before Nick Kyrgios takes on Cristian Garin in the later match.
___
More AP Wimbledon coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/wimbledon and https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
