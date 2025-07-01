Wimbledon: The record number of seeded men out in the 1st round includes Zverev and Musetti

There were fewer surprises in the women's bracket, with eight seeds gone before Tuesday was done, but No. 3 Jessica Pegula was among those leaving. The American was the runner-up at last year's U.S. Open and was coming off a grass-court title in Germany over the weekend, defeating Iga Swiatek in the final, yet didn't pose much of a challenge to 116th-ranked Elisabetta Cocciaretto in a 6-2, 6-3 loss that lasted less than an hour.