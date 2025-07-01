Wimbledon: The record number of seeded men out in the 1st round includes Zverev and Musetti

LONDON — There was three-time Grand Slam finalist and No. 3 seed Alexander Zverev, outplayed over five sets in a first-round loss at Wimbledon to 72nd-ranked Arthur Rinderknech, who entered Tuesday with a 1-4 career record at the All England Club and zero trips past the third round in 18 appearances at majors.
There was No. 7 Lorenzo Musetti, a semifinalist at Wimbledon last year and at the French Open last month, sent home Tuesday by Nikoloz Basilashvili, a qualifier ranked 126th who only once has made it as far as the fourth round in his 31 previous Grand Slam tournaments.
And on and on went the upsets on Day 2 at the grass-court major, meaning at least 12 seeded men would fail to get to the second round with more left to play — the highest total at Wimbledon since it began assigning 32 seeds in 2001.
There were fewer surprises in the women's bracket, with eight seeds gone before Tuesday was done, but No. 3 Jessica Pegula was among those leaving. The American was the runner-up at last year's U.S. Open and was coming off a grass-court title in Germany over the weekend, defeating Iga Swiatek in the final, yet didn't pose much of a challenge to 116th-ranked Elisabetta Cocciaretto in a 6-2, 6-3 loss that lasted less than an hour.
Two other major finalists, No. 5 Zheng Qinwen and No. 15 Karolina Muchova, also were eliminated Tuesday, as were No. 26 Marta Kostyuk and No. 25 Magdalena Frech, whose opponent, 18-year-old Canadian Victoria Mboko, lost in qualifying last week and only got into the field when another player, Anastasia Potapova, withdrew with an injured hip.
Nothing was quite as out-of-nowhere, though, as Rinderknech's success.
''What a moment. Such emotions,'' Rinderknech, a 29-year-old from France, said after completing his 7-6 (3), 6-7 (8), 6-3, 6-7 (5), 6-4 victory across 4 hours, 40 minutes against Zverev in a match suspended Monday night at a set apiece. ''I don't even know where to start.''
He ended things with a backhand winner, then dropped to his stomach, face down, on Centre Court.