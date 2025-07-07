Wimbledon: Novak Djokovic overcomes a poor start to beat Alex de Minaur and reach the quarterfinals

LONDON — Right before Wimbledon began, Novak Djokovic declared it was the tournament that gave him the best chance to claim an unprecedented 25th Grand Slam singles trophy. Made sense, really, given that he's won seven titles there already and reached the past six finals.
For one uncharacteristically unsteady set in the fourth round Monday, it sure didn't look as if that would happen this year. Djokovic, though, turned things around and avoided what would have been his earliest exit at the All England Club since 2016, coming through for a 1-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 victory over 11th-seeded Alex de Minaur at Centre Court.
With eight-time Wimbledon winner Roger Federer sitting in the front row of the Royal Box, very little went right at the outset for the 38-year-old Djokovic on the grass below during a breezy afternoon with the temperature in the 60s Fahrenheit (teens Celsius), a week after matches were contested in record-breaking heat.
''A lot of challenging moments for me,'' Djokovic said.
That included trailing 4-1 in the fourth the set — except all he did there was win the last five games and 14 of the final 15 points.
''Lifted his level,'' de Minaur said, ''big-time.''
Djokovic's bid for an eighth Wimbledon title and 25th Grand Slam singles trophy overall will continue against No. 22 Flavio Cobolli of Italy. Cobolli reached his first major quarterfinal with a 6-4, 6-4, 6-7 (4), 7-6 (3) victory over 2014 U.S. Open champion and two-time major runner-up Marin Cilic.
Djokovic will be appearing in his 63rd Slam quarterfinal.