Wimbledon: Defending champion Barbora Krejcikova loses to American Emma Navarro in the third round

''Part of you is telling yourself, ‘Just put a bunch of balls in the court, and that's all you have to do.' But then, she's an amazing player, injuries or no injuries. So that's not good enough,'' said Navarro, who was born in New York, grew up in South Carolina and won the 2021 NCAA championship for the University of Virginia. ''And then you trick yourself into taking too much off the ball and not playing the way you want to play. Not an easy challenge, for sure.''