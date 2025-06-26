Wimbledon 2025: Coco Gauff and Carlos Alcaraz give tennis two young superstars

''Tennis is just in such a great, great place right now. We are so fortunate to have not only Coco, not only Carlos, but a deep bench of young stars that are just propelling the growth of our sport,'' U.S. Open tournament director Stacey Allaster said. ''I've been around a long time, and when we have lost great, iconic champions in the past, there's generally been a little bit of a dip. We have had the exact opposite during this transition. ... I always like to say the champions of today are standing on the shoulders of the champions of the past. These champions have jumped off the shoulders of the past champions.''