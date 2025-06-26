Wimbledon 2025: Coco Gauff and Carlos Alcaraz give tennis two young superstars

LONDON — Coco Gauff and Carlos Alcaraz are helping usher in a new era for tennis.
With Wimbledon beginning Monday, the sport's most recent Grand Slam champions are Gauff, a 21-year-old American, and Alcaraz, a 22-year-old Spaniard, who are both at No. 2 in the rankings and are both coming off French Open titles secured in riveting finals against the sport's No. 1 players.
They are young, they are charismatic as an be on the court and they are media-friendly off it.
Gauff-Sabalenka, Alcaraz-Sinner give tennis rivalries as Wimbledon arrives
Along with No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka and former No. 1 Iga Swiatek in the women's game, and No. 1 Jannik Sinner in the men's, Gauff and Alcaraz offer a bright future for a sport's fanbase that in recent years saw all-time greats Serena Williams, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal walk away and currently might be pondering how much longer Novak Djokovic will contend for the biggest prizes.
''Tennis is just in such a great, great place right now. We are so fortunate to have not only Coco, not only Carlos, but a deep bench of young stars that are just propelling the growth of our sport,'' U.S. Open tournament director Stacey Allaster said. ''I've been around a long time, and when we have lost great, iconic champions in the past, there's generally been a little bit of a dip. We have had the exact opposite during this transition. ... I always like to say the champions of today are standing on the shoulders of the champions of the past. These champions have jumped off the shoulders of the past champions.''
One key for a sport, especially an individual one, to gain attention and grow popularity is to have rivalries that demand buy-in.
Alcaraz vs. Sinner clearly provides that, much in the way that Federer vs. Nadal or Nadal vs. Djokovic did.