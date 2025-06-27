Wimbledon 2025: Anniversaries for Serena Williams, Arthur Ashe, Isner-Mahut and COVID

LONDON — A look at some of the anniversaries this year at Wimbledon:
50 years ago (1975): Arthur Ashe and Billie Jean King win Wimbledon
Arthur Ashe became the first — and to this day, only — Black man to win the singles title at Wimbledon in 1975, beating defending champion Jimmy Connors 6–1, 6–1, 5–7, 6–4 in the final. Also that year, Billie Jean King easily won her sixth — and, it turned out, last — singles championship at the All England Club, defeating Evonne Goolagong 6-0, 6-1. It also was the 19th of the 20 total Wimbledon trophies (across singles, women's doubles and mixed doubles) that King would win.
45 years ago (1980): Bjorn Borg collects his 5th Wimbledon title in a row
Bjorn Borg earned his fifth consecutive Wimbledon trophy in 1980, barely getting past rival John McEnroe 1–6, 7–5, 6–3, 6–7 (16), 8–6 in a final immediately — and still — considered one of the greatest tennis matches of all time. The fourth-set tiebreaker alone, known as The War of 1816, is still discussed with reverence.
40 years ago (1985): Anne White's white bodysui
t at the All England Club
Anne White showed up for her first-round Wimbledon match in 1985 against Pam Shriver wearing a full white bodysuit that drew plenty of attention — and criticism. After they split the first two sets, play was called because of darkness. During the break, White was told that the All England Club did not love her original outfit, even if it did comply with the all-white rule, and she wound up wearing more traditional clothing for the third set when action resumed the next day. Shriver won the match.