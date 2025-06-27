Wimbledon 2025: Anniversaries for Serena Williams, Arthur Ashe, Isner-Mahut and COVID

Serena Williams completed her second self-styled ''Serena Slam'' — four Grand Slam titles in a row, although not all within a single season — by winning Wimbledon in 2015. Her 6-4, 6-4 victory over Garbiñe Muguruza in the final made the 33-year-old Williams the oldest woman to win a major singles championship in the Open era. It also set up Williams for a bid at a true Grand Slam — going 4 for 4 at the majors within one calendar year — at the U.S. Open later in 2015. She fell just short, losing to Roberta Vinci in a stunning upset in the semifinals in New York.