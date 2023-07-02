WIMBLEDON, England — The only two people standing in the way of a potential Wimbledon final between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz are Jannik Sinner and Daniil Medvedev.

Sinner will try to upset Djokovic in the first semifinal Friday on Centre Court. Then Medvedev takes on top-ranked Alcaraz.

''It's interesting to play someone like Carlos,'' the third-seeded Medvedev said. ''He is an amazing, amazing player. What he continues to do is just unbelievable. ... But I played a lot of great players in my career. I managed to win many times. So I'm going to try to do my best. If I show my best, I'll have my chances.''

Medvedev and Alcaraz have one Grand Slam title each — both at the U.S. Open. Medvedev won in 2021; Alcaraz last year.

No. 8 seed Sinner lost to Djokovic in last year's Wimbledon quarterfinals after taking the first two sets.

''It's going to be a completely different match than last year,'' the 21-year-old Italian said.

Seven of Djokovic's 23 Grand Slam titles — the men's record — have come at the All England Club. He's won four straight trophies at Wimbledon and is trying to tie Roger Federer's men's record of eight.

The matchup between Sinner and the 36-year-old Djokovic represents the largest age gap between two men's semifinalists at Wimbledon in the professional era, which began in 1968.

The men's final is Sunday.

WHEN ARE FRIDAY'S MATCHES?

The Djokovic-Sinner semifinal is scheduled to start at 1:30 p.m. local time, which is 8:30 a.m. EDT. That will be followed by the Alcaraz-Medvedev match.

WHAT WERE THURSDAY'S RESULTS?

No. 6 Ons Jabeur reached the title match at Wimbledon for the second straight year by beating No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-3 in the women's semifinals. The Tunisian is 0-2 in Grand Slam finals, including a loss at Wimbledon to Elena Rybakina in 2022. Jabeur's opponent on Saturday will be Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic. She eliminated Elina Svitolina 6-3, 6-3 on Thursday to become the first unseeded women's finalist at Wimbledon since Billie Jean King in 1963.

HOW TO WATCH WIMBLEDON ON TV

— In the U.S.: ESPN, Tennis Channel

— Other countries listed here.

BETTING GUIDE

Djokovic is listed as a minus-550 favorite against Sinner (plus-400), according to FanDuel Sportsbook. If Sinner loses but the match goes five sets — which is what happened when the two met last year in the Wimbledon quarterfinals — that would pay plus-450. Alcaraz (minus-260) is favored against Medvedev (plus-210). Looking ahead to the women's final, Jabeur is a minus-220 favorite against Vondrousova (plus-180).

GET CAUGHT UP AT THE ALL ENGLAND CLUB

What you need to know about Wimbledon, the year's third Grand Slam tennis tournament:

— Only 5% of the women who played singles at Wimbledon are coached by women

— The women's tennis tour is trying to help more female coaches make it to the pros

— Tennis appears headed for Saudi Arabia. Is it about sportswashing, women's rights or both?

— The All England Club is trying to balance tradition and evolution

— Novak Djokovic is pursuing more history, and his self-belief is a big part of his success

— Women's tennis is working toward equal pay at more tournaments

— Facts and figures about Wimbledon, including a look back at 2022

TAKE A TENNIS QUIZ

Try your hand at the AP's Wimbledon quiz.

THE NUMBER TO KNOW

4 — Past Grand Slam champions Ons Jabeur has eliminated on the way to the Wimbledon final: Bianca Andreescu, Petra Kvitova, Elena Rybakina and Aryna Sabalenka. In the professional era, only two women have done that and gone on to win a major title: Serena Williams (1999 U.S. Open) and Justine Henin (2005 French Open).

THE QUOTE TO KNOW

''Hopefully I can make history — not just for Tunisia, but for Africa.'' — Ons Jabeur, who is trying to become the first Arab woman and North African woman to win a Grand Slam singles title.

UPCOMING SINGLES SCHEDULE

— Friday: Men's Semifinals

— Saturday: Women's Final

— Sunday: Men's Final

___

AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports