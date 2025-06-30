Wimbledon: 2-time defending champ Carlos Alcaraz needs 5 sets to beat Fabio Fognini in the 1st round

Fognini — whose wife, 2015 U.S. Open champion Flavia Pennetta, held one of their children in the stands — is a self-described hot-head and is known for mid-match flareups, including at Wimbledon, where he was fined $3,000 in 2019 for saying during a match that he wished ''a bomb would explode at the club'' and a then-record $27,500 in 2014 for a series of outbursts during a victory. He was put on a two-year probation by the Grand Slam Board in 2017 after insulting a female chair umpire at the U.S. Open and getting kicked out of that tournament.