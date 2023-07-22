MINNEAPOLIS — A'ja Wilson scored 35 points on 14-of-17 shooting and grabbed 14 rebounds to help Las Vegas beat the Minnesota Lynx 98-81 Saturday, the Aces' WNBA record-tying fifth straight win by at least 15 points.

The Phoenix Mercury won five consecutive games by 15-plus points in 2014 and 2021 and the Seattle Storm accomplished the feat in 2020. The 2021 Mercury team lost in the Finals, the only team of the group that didn't win the championship that season.

Wilson became just the third player in WNBA history to score at least 35 points, grab 10-plus rebounds and shoot 80% or better from the field.

Jackie Young had 19 points, five rebounds and five assists for Las Vegas (21-2). Kelsey Plum scored 16 points and Alysha Clark 11. Chelsea Gray added 11 points and 11 assists.

Diamond Miller led Minnesota (10-13) with 17 points and Napheesa Collier had 16 and eight rebounds. Kayla McBride scored 10.

The Aces opened the game with an 11-0 run and Wilson and Young combined to outscore the Dream 32-30 in the first half. Wilson scored 19 points, on 8-of-10 shooting, and Young scored 13 as Las Vegas took an 18-point lead into the break. Gray added eight points and seven assists in the first half.

Candace Parker missed her fifth consecutive game for the Aces. The two-time WNBA champion (2016, 2021) and two-time league MVP (2008, 2013) has not played since she suffered an ankle injury in a 80-78 loss to the Dallas Wings on July 7.

Las Vegas finished with 25 assists, shot 52% (36 of 69) from the field and made 18 of 24 from the free-throw line. The Lynx were 9 of 10 from the foul line.

