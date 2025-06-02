Wilson scores 19 and the Aces hold off late surge to beat Storm 75-70

Dominique Malonga scored Seattle's first eight fourth-quarter points and Erica Wheeler added eight more to help the Storm cut their deficit to three points when Gabby Williams made a layup with 37.8 seconds left. The Storm forced a shot-clock violation to take possession with 13.1 seconds remaining but the 6-foot-6 Malonga missed a turn-around jumper in the lane over Wilson, the WNBA defensive player of the year in 2022 and 2023.