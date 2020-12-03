DEKALB, Ill. — Sidney Wilson had a career-high 22 points as SIU Edwardsville easily defeated Northern Illinois 73-53 on Wednesday night.
Mike Adewunmi had 15 points and 12 rebounds for Southern Illinois-Edwardsville (2-2). Lamar Wright added eight points and five blocks. Courtney Carter had seven assists and five steals.
Tyler Cochran had 15 points for the Huskies (0-2). Darius Beane added 13 points and six rebounds. Anthony Crump had six rebounds.
