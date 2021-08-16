LAS VEGAS — A'ja Wilson had 20 points and 14 rebounds, Chelsea Gray hit a step-back jumper with 4.6 seconds left to cap a comeback from a 21-point deficit and help the Las Vegas Aces beat the Washington Mystics 84-83 on Sunday.

Wilson set a high screen for Gray, who drove down the left side of the lane, and slid to the right elbow where she hit a jumper to make it 83-82 with 32.9 seconds to play. After Washington's Myisha Hines-Allen was called for traveling on the other end, the Aces once again went to the pick-and-roll with Wilson and Gray, who hit her jumper from nearly the same spot.

Liz Cambage finished with 17 points, including nine in the fourth quarter, and Jackie Young added 14 for the Aces. Gray had nine points and 11 assists.

Las Vegas (16-6) moved into a tie with the Seattle Storm atop the WNBA standings.

Tina Charles and Ariel Atkins scored 20 points apiece for the Mystics (8-11).

Washington took a 67-46 lead when Hines-Allen scored inside with 1:52 left in the third quarter but Las Vegas scored 17 of the next 19 points over a span of less than four minute to make it 69-63 when Cambage made a layup with 8:18 left in the fourth. Wilson scored 10 points in the final 5:27 and Gray's winner gave the Aces their first lead since 2-0.