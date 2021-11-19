BROOKINGS, S.D. — Douglas Wilson and Noah Freidel scored 14 points apiece and South Dakota State rolled past Presentation 99-62 on Thursday night.
Matt Dentlinger added 12 points, Alex Arians scored 11 and Zeke Mayo 10 for the Jackrabbits.
Denzel McDuffey had 11 points for the NAIA-level Saints. Ian Kelly also scored 11 and Kiegan Phung had seven rebounds.
