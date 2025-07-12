Willy Adames, Jung Hoo Lee each drive in three runs as Giants send Dodgers to seventh straight loss

SAN FRANCISCO — Willy Adames homered in the second inning and hit a two-run triple in San Francisco's five-run fifth and the Giants sent the rival Los Angeles Dodgers to their seventh straight loss with an 8-7 victory Friday night.
San Francisco pulled within four games of the first-place Dodgers in the NL West.
Dominic Smith homered leading off the fifth after Jung Hoo Lee's two-run triple in the fourth put San Francisco ahead against Dustin May (5-6). Lee beat out an infield single in the fifth to drive in another run.
Shohei Ohtani hit his 32nd home run of the season into McCovey Cove beyond the right-field wall for a go-ahead two-run shot in the third inning.
Ohtani connected after Hyeseong Kim's leadoff single marked the first hit of the night against Logan Webb (9-6), who walked Ohtani in a nine-pitch battle to begin the game and finished with six runs, six hits and six strikeouts over 5 1/3 innings.
Camilo Doval allowed Mookie Betts' single then walked Freddie Freeman before getting Will Smith to ground into a game-ending double play for his 15th save.
Ohtani crushed a 91.1 mph cutter on Webb's first offering of the at-bat and the ball traveled 410 feet.
Michael Conforto's two-run homer in the sixth chased Webb after he hit Betts with a pitch.