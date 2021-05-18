WILLMAR, MINN. - The notices went up last week at Lakeview Apartments, a public-housing project with more than 150 apartments near downtown in this Kandiyohi County city.

Police would be using the complex as a training ground for their dogs, the posted fliers read, and they might enter the building without warning "at any hour during days, evenings or weekends."

After a civil rights group protested that the training would "forcefully convert the homes and living spaces of all Lakeview residents into a de facto police state," the city has suspended the program while it looks into it further.

In an e-mail to the American Civil Liberties Union of Minnesota (ACLU-MN), Willmar Mayor Marv Calvin said city staff "is planning on discontinuing this training until more information has been obtained.

"It has always been my intent to support our diverse community," Calvin wrote.

The ACLU sent a letter last week to 10 local officials protesting the police dog training at Lakeview, which is operated by the Kandiyohi County Housing and Redevelopment Authority.

This notice informed residents of Lakeview Apartments in Willmar that police and K-9 dogs would be using their building.

Teresa Nelson, ACLU-MN's legal director, said the training exercises could infringe on residents' Fourth Amendment rights to be secure against unreasonable searches and seizures. She also raised the prospect of untrained dogs causing injury to residents.

"It just seemed really callous to use public housing residents for this, especially without their consent," Nelson said. "We would like to know more about the decision-making process.

"It's unclear what they intended and what kind of training was intended."

Willmar police and the housing authority did not respond to requests for comment.

The police training has definitely been a topic of conversation in the building, Lakeview residents said. But many added that they don't see it as a problem.

"That's good for safety," said Sue Forbes, who's lived in the building for 20 years.

Jason Pederson, who's lived at Lakeview for six years, said police and firefighters in the past have used the building and its stairwells for safety and evacuation exercises. At eight stories, Lakeview is the tallest building in town. Pederson said he doesn't have an issue with using the apartment complex to train police dogs.

Many residents assumed that the idea of the exercise is to sniff out drug users, although none said they view drugs as a widespread problem in the building.

"When the mouse knows the kitty comes, they run away," said Eli Cano, who often visits her friend Maria Tamez, a resident for five years. Tamez agreed that the training was "OK."

Several expressed concern. The program "is a little Big Brother-like," said one resident who declined to give his name. "I think anybody with half a brain cell knows exactly what their purpose is."

Richard Logsdon, a 10-year resident, supports the training, adding that he doesn't think he has much power to oppose it.

"Unfortunately, when you live in a government building, you don't have as many rights," he said.

