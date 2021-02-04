BEAUMONT, Texas — Keaston Willis had 24 points as UIW topped Lamar 67-58 on Wednesday night.
Willis hit 4 of 6 3-pointers. Marcus Larsson had 12 points and 13 rebounds for UIW (7-8, 4-4 Southland Conference). Logan Bracamonte added 11 points. Brandon Swaby had eight rebounds.
Davion Buster had 19 points for Lamar (4-12, 3-5). Quinlan Bennett added 10 points. David Muoka had four blocks.
