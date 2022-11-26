BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Keaston Willis' 17 points helped Louisiana Tech defeat UT Southern 91-47 on Saturday night.
Willis also added eight rebounds for the Bulldogs (5-2). Dravon Mangum scored 17 points and added six rebounds. Pierre Geneste Jr. recorded nine points and shot 2 of 3 from the field and 5 for 9 from the line.
Kavion Hancock led the way for the Firehawks with 11 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
