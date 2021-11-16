RUSTON, La. — Keaston Willis had 19 points to lead five players in double figures as Louisiana Tech easily defeated Jarvis Christian 91-61 on Monday night.
Amorie Archibald added 14 points for the Bulldogs (2-1). Kenneth Lofton Jr. chipped in 12, David Green scored 12 and Terran Williams had 11.
Willis hit 5 of 7 3-pointers.
Jakobe Dill had 16 points for Jarvis Christian. Desmond McNiel added 11 points.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Strawther scores 18 as No. 1 Gonzaga tops Alcorn State 84-57
Julian Strawther scored 18 points in top-ranked Gonzaga's dominating 84-57 win over Alcorn State on Monday night, extending the nation's longest home-winning streak to 54 games.
Sports
Young, Collins each score 23 as Hawks beat Magic 129-111
Trae Young and John Collins each scored 23 points and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Orlando Magic 129-111 on Monday night for their second straight win.
Sports
Hunter carries UNC Greensboro over Coppin State 55-48
Kaleb Hunter recorded 10 points and 10 rebounds to lead UNC Greensboro to a 55-48 win over Coppin State in nonconference play on Monday night.
Sports
Paul gets 19 in 4th, Suns beat Timberwolves, 9th win in row
Chris Paul scored 19 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter, Devin Booker had 29 and the Phoenix Suns beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 99-96 Monday night for their ninth straight win.
Sports
Cross, Williamson help lead Louisville past Navy 77-60
Matt Cross scored 14 points and Samuell Williamson added 13 to lead Louisville past Navy 77-60 on Monday night.