NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Joe Willis made four saves for his league-leading seventh shutout of the season and Nashville played Minnesota United to a scoreless draw on Tuesday night in the first meeting between the clubs.
Nashville (4-5-6) is unbeaten in its last four matches — with three straight draws. Minnesota (6-5-5) played to a scoreless draw for the second time in three games.
Willis came out of his area in the 65th minute to deny Ethan Finley's lofted attempt on a one-on-one breakaway. Willis is tied with Columbus' Eloy Room with seven shutouts.
Minnesota goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair made three saves for his fourth clean sheet in front of an announced crowd of 3,478 at Nissan Stadium.
