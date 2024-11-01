Willie Nelson on his new album, cannabis cookbook, Kris Kristofferson and what makes a good song

In a few ways, Nelson is the last of the Outlaw Country era — though he's always experimented across genre and style. The title ''Last Leaf on the Tree,'' taken from a cover of Waits' ''Last Leaf,'' resonates, in a way, when he considers his contemporaries. ''If you just take the music part of it and go back to, you know, Waylon (Jennings) and Kris and John(ny Cash) and, you know, all of us working together, the Highwaymen. And then I am the only one left. And that's just not funny.''