Willie Nelson keeps living the life he loves at 92. 'I'm not through with it yet'

Willie Nelson's 90th birthday celebration at the Hollywood Bowl could have been mistaken for a retirement party.
But two years later at 92, he's working as much as ever. Not that retirement would look much different. The life he loves is making music with his friends, even after outliving so many dear ones.
Nelson will be on the road again with Bob Dylan when the Outlaw Music Festival resumes for the second leg of its 10th year starting on June 20 in Clarkston, Michigan
Asked if he'd ever like his life to get the feature film treatment that Dylan did last year with ''A Complete Unknown, '' Nelson said, ''I've heard some talk about it. But I'm not through with it yet.''
Nelson spoke to The Associated Press in a phone interview from Hawaii's Oahu.
''Bob's a good friend,'' Nelson said. ''And I'll be glad to let him headline.''
The tour is one part of a loaded year. It'll lead right up to the 40th anniversary of Farm Aid in September. This spring, Nelson released his 77th studio album. And he's added a new THC tonic, Willie's Remedy, to his wide world of weed products.
An all-Crowell album