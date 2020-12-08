CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Brice Williams had 14 points to lead five Charlotte players in double figures as the 49ers easily defeated South Carolina State 78-40 on Monday night.
Jahmir Young added 12 points for the 49ers (1-2). Jackson Threadgill chipped in 11, Jordan Shepherd scored 10 and Jhery Matos had 10.
Isaiah Felder had nine points for the Bulldogs (0-5).
