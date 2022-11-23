CYPRESS LAKE, Fla. — Keshawn Williams scored 28 points as Northern Illinois beat LIU 86-61 on Wednesday.
Williams shot 10 for 17 (4 for 8 from 3-point range) and 4 of 7 from the free throw line for the Huskies (2-4). David Coit was 6 of 12 shooting (5 for 8 from distance) to add 17 points. Zarigue Nutter recorded 10 points and finished 5 of 8 from the floor.
R.J. Greene led the way for the Sharks (1-4) with 14 points and three steals. Quion Burns and Marko Maletic each had 12 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Wild
Wild acquire rugged forward Reaves from Rangers for fifth-round pick
Since entering the league in 2010-11, Ryan Reaves ranks third among active players in hits (2,645) and sixth in penalty minutes at 992
World
Space diversity: Europe's space agency gets 1st parastronaut
The European Space Agency made history Wednesday by selecting an amputee who lost his leg in a motorcycle accident to be among its newest batch of astronauts — a leap toward its pioneering ambition to send someone with a physical disability into space.
Sports
Sueing leads Buckeyes past No. 21 Texas Tech 80-73 in Maui
Justice Sueing scored 23 of his career-high 33 points in the second half to help Ohio State hold off No. 21 Texas Tech for an 80-73 win in the fifth-place game in the Maui Invitational on Wednesday.
Sports
No. 3 Kansas beats NC State in coach Bill Self's return
Bill Self couldn't wait to get started Wednesday at the Battle 4 Atlantis. Neither could hot-shooting Kansas rookie Gradey Dick.
Sports
Wisconsin outlasts Dayton 43-42 in Battle 4 Atlantis
Connor Essegian scored a career-high 13 points while Wisconsin beat Dayton 43-42 in Wednesday's first round of the Battle 4 Atlantis despite shooting just 23.7%.