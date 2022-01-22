BUFFALO, N.Y. — Jeenathan Williams had 25 points and 11 rebounds as Buffalo beat Kent State 64-51 on Friday night.
Ronaldo Segu had 15 points for Buffalo (10-6, 4-2 Mid-American Conference), which earned its fourth straight victory. Josh Mballa added seven rebounds.
Tervell Beck had 11 points and seven rebounds for the Golden Flashes (9-9, 4-4). Jalen Sullinger added 10 points. Malique Jacobs had six rebounds.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
