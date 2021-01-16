CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Brice Williams had a career-high 22 points as Charlotte got past UAB 70-55 on Saturday.
Jahmir Young had 14 points, seven assists and six rebounds for Charlotte (6-6, 2-2 Conference USA). Jhery Matos added 13 points, eight rebounds and six assists.
Tavin Lovan had 14 points for the Blazers (10-2, 3-1). Trey Jemison added 10 points.
The 49ers leveled the season series against the Blazers with the win. UAB defeated Charlotte 61-37 on Friday.
