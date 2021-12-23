MACON, Ga. — Desmond Williams had a season-high 21 points as Troy edged past Mercer 69-65 on Wednesday night.
Khalyl Waters had 19 points and seven rebounds for the Trojans (9-4), who won their fourth straight game. Duke Deen added 11 points, while Zay Williams had nine rebounds.
Jacksen Greco had 18 points to pace the Bears (7-6). Kamar Robertson added 12 points and eight rebounds, while Jalen Johnson scored 11.
