SAN JOSE, Calif. — Donovan Williams had 20 points as UNLV romped past San Jose State 81-56 on Monday night.

Michael Nuga had 14 points for UNLV (10-7, 2-2 Mountain West Conference). Bryce Hamilton added 12 points. Justin Webster had 12 points.

Myron (MJ) Amey Jr. had 23 points for the Spartans (7-8, 0-3). Omari Moore added six rebounds.

Trey Smith, whose 10 points per game coming into the matchup ranked second on the Spartans, was held to 5 points. He hit 14 percent from 3-point range (1 of 7).

