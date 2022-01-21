MONROE, La. — Zay Williams registered 18 points and seven rebounds as Troy topped Louisiana-Monroe 73-65 on Thursday night.
Duke Deen had 14 points for Troy (13-5, 4-1 Sun Belt Conference). Duke Miles added 11 points. TK Smith had 11 points.
Russell Harrison had 15 points for the Warhawks (10-9, 2-5). Andre Jones added 13 points. Koreem Ozier had 11 points.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
No. 8 Michigan rolls past Wisconsin 83-44, moves to 16-2
Naz Hillmon had 21 points and 10 rebounds, and No. 8 Michigan rolled to an 83-44 victory over Wisconsin on Thursday night.
Sports
Ten again! Flyers lose 10 straight for 2nd time this season
Make it 10 again — yes, straight defeats — for the Flyers.
Sports
Suns rally late to beat Mavs 109-101, sweep 5-game road trip
Devin Booker scored 28 points, Chris Paul had 20 points and 11 assists, and the Phoenix Suns rallied late to beat the Dallas Mavericks 109-101 on Thursday night.
Sports
Tyson carries Seattle over Abilene Christian 72-62
Cameron Tyson had 20 points as Seattle defeated Abilene Christian 72-62 on Thursday night.
Sports
South Alabama tops Louisiana-Lafayette 77-70
Charles Manning Jr. had 20 points as South Alabama topped Louisiana-Lafayette 77-70 on Thursday night.