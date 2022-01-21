MONROE, La. — Zay Williams registered 18 points and seven rebounds as Troy topped Louisiana-Monroe 73-65 on Thursday night.

Duke Deen had 14 points for Troy (13-5, 4-1 Sun Belt Conference). Duke Miles added 11 points. TK Smith had 11 points.

Russell Harrison had 15 points for the Warhawks (10-9, 2-5). Andre Jones added 13 points. Koreem Ozier had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com