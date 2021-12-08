SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Jalen Williams had 22 points as Santa Clara topped Mount St. Mary's 88-77 on Tuesday night.
Keshawn Justice had 17 points and 10 rebounds for the Broncos (7-3). Parker Braun added 16 points and PJ Pipes scored 13.
Nana Opoku scored a season-high 21 points and had nine rebounds for the Mountaineers (3-7). Mezie Offurum added 18 points. Dakota Leffew had 11 points and seven rebounds.
