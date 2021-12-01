NEW YORK — Warren Williams had 14 points off the bench to carry Manhattan to a 78-73 win over Fairleigh Dickinson on Tuesday night.
Samir Stewart had 14 points for Manhattan (5-1). Samba Diallo added 13 points and seven rebounds. Jose Perez had 12 points and six assists.
John Square Jr. had 19 points and seven rebounds for the Knights (0-6), who have now lost six games in a row to start the season. Devon Dunn added 11 points.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
