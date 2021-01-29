HATTIESBURG, Miss. — Cobe Williams posted 15 points as Louisiana Tech topped Southern Miss 76-63 on Thursday night.
Kenneth Lofton Jr., JaColby Pemberton and Isaiah Crawford each added 10 points for Louisiana Tech (13-5, 6-3 Conference USA).
Tyler Stevenson, DeAndre Pinckney and Tae Hardy had 15 points apiece for the Golden Eagles (7-9, 3-6).
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
