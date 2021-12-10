BATON ROUGE, La. — Terrell Williams had 16 points as Southern topped Lindsey Wilson 86-68 on Thursday night.
Tyrone Lyons had 15 points for Southern (4-6). Brendon Brooks added 13 points.
Southern scored 47 points in the first half, a season high for the team.
Elijah Jordan had 15 points and seven rebounds for the Blue Raiders. Mark Edmond added 13 points and six rebounds. He also had seven turnovers but no assists.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Norway's Magnus Carlsen wins FIDE world chess championship
Reigning world chess champion Magnus Carlsen of Norway defended his title and won the FIDE World Championship on Friday in Dubai.
Sports
Border War renewed: Missouri pays a visit to No. 8 Kansas
Christian Braun waded through hundreds of camping students in the foyer of Allen Fieldhouse, trying to navigate his way from the locker room to the court for a final shootaround before Kansas took on UTEP down the road in Kansas City.
Sports
Belichick adds minorities to staff after years of lagging
The Patriots are one of the NFL's most successful franchises, winning six Super Bowls under the disciplined operation coach Bill Belichick has cultivated over the past two decades.
Randball
The Vikings don't fool me often, but they got me on Thursday
As a veteran of watching this team play, Thursday was a good reminder that anything is possible.
Sports
Pro Bowler, Super Bowl champ Demaryius Thomas dies at 33
Demaryius Thomas overcame a troubled childhood. He managed to shine as a receiver in Georgia Tech's run-oriented offense. By the time his NFL career was over, he had earned five straight Pro Bowl honors and a Super Bowl ring with the Denver Broncos.