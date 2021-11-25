RADFORD, Va. — Rashun Williams posted 13 points as Radford topped William & Mary 67-54 on Wednesday.
Shaquan Jules had 13 points for Radford (2-4), which ended its four-game losing streak. Xavier Lipscomb added 10 points.
Bryan Hart, whose 8.0 points per game entering the contest was second on the Highlanders, finished 1-for-5 shooting.
Langdon Hatton had 17 points for the Tribe (0-6) and Quinn Blair scored 10.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Booker scores 35, Suns win 14th straight, beat Cavs 120-115
With the Suns' long winning streak in serious danger, Devin Booker and Chris Paul knew exactly what had to be done.
Sports
Wild arrive late due to traffic, beat Devils 3-2 in shootout
Kevin Fiala scored the lone goal in a shootout, Cam Talbot made 42 saves and the Minnesota Wild beat the New Jersey Devils 3-2 on Wednesday night after arriving late to the arena because of traffic.
Sports
Bucks beat Pistons for 12th straight time with 114-93 win
Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 33 points, Bobby Portis added 28 and the Milwaukee Bucks continued their dominance over the Detroit Pistons with a 114-93 win on Wednesday night.
Sports
Michigan State gives Mel Tucker a $95 million, 10-year deal
Michigan State is giving Mel Tucker a $95 million, 10-year contract, making an aggressive move to keep a football coach who potentially could have left for LSU or the NFL.
Sports
James rallies Lakers past Pacers 124-116 after suspension
LeBron James made the tiebreaking 3-pointer in overtime and followed with a back-breaking 3 in his return from the first suspension of his career to help the Los Angeles Lakers beat Indiana 124-116 on Wednesday night.