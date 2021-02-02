CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. — KJ Williams had a career-high 26 points plus 11 rebounds as Murray State defeated Southeast Missouri 77-60 on Monday night.
Williams made 5 of 7 3-pointers.
DaQuan Smith had 16 points for Murray State (8-8, 5-6 Ohio Valley Conference). Demond Robinson added 10 points and three blocks.
Eric Reed Jr. had 12 points for the Redhawks (6-11, 4-7). DQ Nicholas added 11 points and nine rebounds, and Chris Harris had 10 points.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
