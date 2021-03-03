TAMPA, Fla. — Boogie Ellis had 18 points, DeAndre Williams scored 13 points and had 10 rebounds, and Memphis beat South Florida 73-52 on Tuesday night.
Lester Quinones added 12 points and seven rebounds for Memphis (15-6, 11-3 American Athletic Conference), which won its sixth straight game.
Xavier Castaneda had 17 points for the Bulls (8-11, 4-9).
The Tigers improve to 2-0 against the Bulls for the season. Memphis defeated South Florida 58-57 on Dec. 29.
