CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Kane Williams registered 18 points as Georgia State got past Charlotte 76-65 on Friday night.
JoJo Toppin had 16 points for Georgia State (3-1). Corey Allen added 14 points and Ryan Boyce had 10 points.
Jahmir Young had 20 points for the 49ers (0-2). Jordan Shepherd added 15 points and Brice Williams had 10 points.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Gophers
Hauser lifts No. 15 Virginia past Kent State in OT, 71-64
Sam Hauser and No. 15 Virginia thought they had the game won in regulation, but after Kent State missed three 3-point attempts and kept rebounding the ball, Danny Pippen swished a 3 at the buzzer, forcing overtime.
Gophers
Hurt's six 3-pointers help No. 6 Duke rout Bellarmine 76-54
Matthew Hurt scored 24 points and accounted for six of Duke's 13 3-pointers, and the No. 6 Blue Devils used a 19-2 run in the second half to cruise past Bellarmine 76-54 on Friday night.
Gophers Football
Following Gophers football year-round, Big Ten action and more
Gophers
Van Lith helps No. 5 Louisville break school points record
Hailey Van Lith and Kianna Smith each scored 21 points in the highest-scoring game in Louisville history, leading the No. 5 Cardinals to a 116-75 romp over No. 20 DePaul on Friday night in the Jimmy V Classic.
Twins
Twins general manager Levine candidate to run Philadelphia Phillies
Twins senior vice president and general manager Thad Levine has emerged as a candidate to run Philadelphia's baseball operations department, according to multiple sources.