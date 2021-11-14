MILWAUKEE — Jannson Williams had 10 points and 10 rebounds to carry Eastern Kentucky to a 77-71 win over Milwaukee on Saturday night.
Devontae Blanton had 12 points for Eastern Kentucky (3-0). Cooper Robb added 11 points. Michael Moreno had 10 points and nine rebounds.
Josh Thomas had 23 points and six rebounds for the Panthers (1-1). DeAndre Gholston added 22 points and eight rebounds. Patrick Baldwin Jr. had 19 points and 11 rebounds.
