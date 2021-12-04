CONWAY, S.C. — Rudi Williams had a career-high 30 points plus 10 rebounds as Coastal Carolina defeated Winthrop 74-64 on Saturday.
Ebrima Dibba had 15 points for Coastal Carolina (4-2). Vince Cole added 11 points and six rebounds. Garrick Green had 10 points and seven rebounds.
D.J. Burns Jr. had 18 points for the Eagles (4-4). Patrick Good added 15 points.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
