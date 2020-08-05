Minnesota Twins (9-2, first in the AL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (2-9, fifth in the AL Central)

Pittsburgh; Wednesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Twins: Randy Dobnak (1-1, 1.00 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 7 strikeouts) Pirates: Trevor Williams (0-2, 5.40 ERA, 1.56 WHIP, 9 strikeouts)

LINE: Twins favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins square off against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday.

The Pirates went 35-46 in home games in 2019. Pittsburgh averaged 9.2 hits with 3.2 extra base hits per game and 315 total doubles last season.

The Twins finished 55-26 in road games in 2019. Minnesota hit .270 as a team and averaged four extra base hits per game last year.

The teams meet for the second time this year. Minnesota leads the season series 2-0.

INJURIES: Pirates: Jameson Taillon: (elbow), Chad Kuhl: (hand), Mitch Keller: (left side), Clay Holmes: (right forearm), Michael Feliz: (right forearm), Kyle Crick: (right shoulder/lat), Chris Archer: (neck), Kevin Kramer: (hip), JT Riddle: (abdomen), Luke Maile: (finger).

Twins: Jake Odorizzi: (back), Zack Littell: (hamstring), Rich Hill: (shoulder), Homer Bailey: (biceps), Josh Donaldson: (calf).