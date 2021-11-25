ITHACA, N.Y. — Nazir Williams had 21 points as Cornell beat St. Francis (PA) 93-80 on Wednesday.
Keller Boothby had 17 points and seven rebounds for Cornell (5-1). Sarju Patel and Jordan Jones each scored 11.
Ronell Giles Jr. had 19 points, six rebounds and five steals for the Red Flash (1-3) which dropped their second straight. Josh Cohen added 18 points and seven rebounds and Marlon Hargis scored 17.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Wisconsin outlasts Saint Mary's 61-55 to win Maui title
Wisconsin has its youngest team in two decades after losing six seniors from last year's NCAA Tournament team.
Vikings
Vikings tackle Brian O'Neill prepares for matchup with Niners standout Nick Bosa
The last time the teams met, in a playoff game, O'Neill was knocked out of the game when Bosa hit him, and was penalized, after an interception.
Sports
College Football Picks: Big stakes from ACC to Mountain West
There is still so much to be decided heading into this week's Thanksgiving college football feast.
Sports
Vikings praise police for peaceful ending to Griffen crisis
The Minnesota Vikings have made mental health support an organizational priority, an investment that only became more important with Everson Griffen's frightening experience three years ago.
Sports
Harrison scores 22 to lift Presbyterian past VMI 59-54
Rayshon Harrison had 22 points as Presbyterian narrowly beat VMI 59-54 on Wednesday in the UNO Classic.