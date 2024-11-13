Williams and Grant help Trail Blazers beat Timberwolves 122-108

Timberwolves: Minnesota came into Tuesday's cup game after blowing an 88-80 lead in the last five minutes to the Miami Heat on Sunday. Their coach Chris Finch blamed himself for the loss. ''I take responsibility for that entire game, that was a complete meltdown in a lot of ways. I didn't have enough answers for the zone,'' Finch said. ''It wasn't a late-game thing as much as I thought the zone really stifled us.''