MADISON, Wis. — Leshon Williams scored the game's lone touchdown on an 82-yard breakaway and finished with 174 yards rushing Saturday to lead Iowa to a 15-6 victory over Wisconsin, which lost quarterback Tanner Mordecai to a hand injury.

Iowa (6-1, 3-1 Big Ten) has beaten Wisconsin (4-2, 2-1) in consecutive seasons for the first time since 2008-09 and gets to maintain possession of the Heartland Trophy, the 72-pound brass bull that goes to the winner of this annual matchup.

''Just a true team win,'' Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. ''I'm proud of the fight the guys have.''

A game in which points already figured to be at a premium turned into even more of a defensive struggle after each team lost a top offensive player to a first-half injury.

Iowa tight end Erick All was carted into the locker room after getting injured while making a 5-yard catch on the Hawkeyes' second series. Wisconsin lost Mordecai late in the second quarter when he was following through on a pass and his throwing hand hit the helmet of Iowa linebacker Jay Higgins.

TV cameras showed Mordecai mouthing, ''I can't throw,'' shortly after the play before he headed into the locker room. That forced Wisconsin to turn to Braedyn Locke, a Mississippi State transfer who had thrown just one career pass before Saturday.

''It doesn't look good for a little while,'' Wisconsin coach Luke Fickell said of Mordecai's status. ''He couldn't grip the ball, so we'll have to make sure we find out what the deal is tomorrow and see how long that may last.''

All's injury was a huge setback for an Iowa offense that already lost starting quarterback Cade McNamara to a season-ending knee injury and tight end Luke Lachey to a likely season-ending ankle injury.

''You have to do whatever it takes to win," Ferentz said. ''We have a few challenges right now but the guys, I just thought they played outstanding football, really gutted it up defensively, offensively. Special teams were big.''

Those injuries forced both teams to look elsewhere for playmakers. Williams responded with Iowa's longest run from scrimmage since Tavian Banks also had an 82-yarder in a 63-20 blowout of Iowa State in 1997.

With Iowa facing third-and-2 early in the second quarter, Williams made a stutter step in the backfield, burst through a big hole inside, broke free from safety Austin Brown's arm tackle attempt about a dozen yards downfield and raced down the right sideline.

After that touchdown, Iowa gained 3 net yards over its next six series, all three-and-outs. Yet the Hawkeyes never trailed thanks to their defense.

Wisconsin cut the margin to 7-6 when it drove 60 yards on each of its first two second-half series and capped both with Nathanial Vakos field goals, one from 36 yards out and the other from 52.

But Iowa controlled the fourth quarter.

Iowa extended its lead to 10-6 on Drew Stevens' 48-yard field goal with 13:08 left. Yahya Black sacked Locke and forced a fumble that Wisconsin tackle Riley Mahlman recovered in the end zone for a safety with 12:15 remaining.

Wisconsin's last hope vanished when Aaron Graves forced a Locke fumble that Higgins recovered at the Badgers' 39, setting up Stevens' 40-yard field goal with 1:55 left.

THE TAKEAWAY

Iowa: The Hawkeyes entered Saturday with just 249.2 total yards per game, the lowest average of any Football Bowl Subdivision team. They didn't even reach that average in this game. Yet they still lead the Big Ten West Division. Punter Tory Taylor may have been the most important player in this game. He averaged 50.6 yards on his 10 punts. ... Iowa's defense helped Hawkeyes quarterback Deacon Hill beat his former team, though he went just 6 of 14 for 37 yards. Hill played one game in two years at Wisconsin before entering the transfer portal.

Wisconsin: The Badgers squandered an opportunity to take command of the Big Ten West race and now wait to find out how long Mordecai might be out. Wisconsin's first series of the game proved costly. The Badgers drove 81 yards on their opening series but got no points out of it as Cooper DeJean threw Braelon Allen for a 2-yard loss on fourth-and-1 from the 13. The Badgers wouldn't get that close to the end zone again.

UP NEXT

Iowa: Hosts Minnesota next Saturday.

Wisconsin: At Illinois next Saturday.

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll