William Mouw shoots 9-under 61 to win the ISCO Championship for his first PGA Tour title

Mouw birdied the first three holes and added two more on Nos. 7-8 in a front-nine 30. He birdied Nos. 10, 11, 13 and 17 on the back nine in the lowest score in his brief PGA Tour career. He's the third rookie to win this season, following Karl Vilips in the Puerto Rico Open and Aldrich Potgieter at the Rocket Classic.