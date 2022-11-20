WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Ben Wight had 21 points in William & Mary's 76-67 victory against Army on Saturday night.
Wight also contributed nine rebounds for the Tribe (2-3). Anders Nelson scored 14 points to go with six assists and three steals. Chris Mullins had 11 points.
Chris Mann led the way for the Black Knights (2-2) with 17 points and two blocks. Army also got 16 points and four assists from Coleton Benson. Jalen Rucker finished with 12 points and three steals.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
