William Christie is busy as ever at 80 and putting his imprint on the period-instrument movement

''They eat through maybe eight to 15 different conductors a year and some of them I admire, and some of them I think are on the merry-go-round just because it's fashionable and I wouldn't have hired them,'' he said. ''Some of them have, well, sort of very perverse ideas about French music, for example. And so I try to say to them, first of all, I'm here because for certain repertory I have at least better ideas than you individually, and I think I can sell them to you.''