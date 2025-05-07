William Christie is busy as ever at 80 and putting his imprint on the period-instrument movement

NEW YORK — William Christie, a conductor renowned for Baroque performances, thought back to a 2014 phone call from Nikolaus Lehnhoff, a year before the German director's death.
"'I think a ‘Tristan' with Christie would be really a great thing,''' Christie recalled Lehnhoff referencing Wagner's opera. ''I said: `That's a bad joke.′ I said: `I'd be coming into an arena as a puny little boxer who doesn't know sort of how to sort of box, someone who has no idea what all this is about. I'd be sliced to ribbons.′''
In a season celebrating his 80th birthday this past Dec. 14, Christie has no Wagner plans. He is as busy as ever as a leader of the period-instrument movement, conducting, playing the harpsichord, administering his Les Arts Florissants ensemble and teaching at The Juilliard School.
''He's always brought his flair and say-so,'' director Peter Sellars said. ''He was the chef de cuisine at a certain moment in history. You look at the personnel on all of his early recordings, and anybody who's done anything came through the apprentissage in his kitchen.''
Christie's 2024-25 season included a striking Robert Carsen staging of Rameau's ''Les Fêtes d'Hébé (The Festivities of Hebe)'' at Paris' Opéra-Comique. It moved the action from 1739 to the contemporary Élysée Palace and featured the French national soccer team celebrating during a ballet, followed by a closing scene on a Seine tourist boat passing a sparkling Eiffel Tower.
''I like mixing epochs visually and musically,'' Christie said. ''I can remain I think true and faithful to the things that I think make my music eloquent: old instruments and being faithful I think to performance practice.''
Teaching the next generation
Christie has become an elder statesman of the movement highlighting 17th and 18th century performance practice. Since 2007, he's offered to Juilliard students his knowledge of Baroque articulation, subdued vibrato and lower pitch.