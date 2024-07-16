ARLINGTON, TEXAS – When Willi Castro signed with Cleveland as a 16-year-old, he promised his dad he would make it to the major leagues for him.

Liliano Castro played two minor leagues seasons in the Detroit Tigers farm system from 1987-88 before retiring because of an injury. He later became an instructor with the Tigers and the New York Mets, introducing Willi to the sport when he was a batting practice pitcher for the Mets.

Willi saw his career as a chance to complete a family dream. When he was called up to the big leagues for his debut in 2019, announcing the news to his dad on a FaceTime call, he said he had never seen his dad so excited.

How did Willi tell his dad he was selected to play in his first All-Star Game?

"I called my wife because I couldn't believe it at first," Willi Castro said. "I called my wife, and I told her, 'Call Dad and tell him.' He texted me and said: 'Congratulations. You deserve it.' He's here with me. I'm going to enjoy this time with them here. It's a dream come true."

It was less than two years ago when Castro, now 27, was at the low point in his career. The utilityman was released by the Tigers after the 2022 season when he was projected to command about $2 million through arbitration.

He was disappointed by it. He didn't leave home for a couple of days. The Twins were one of several teams that showed interest in Castro on a minor league contract, but no one was guaranteeing a major league deal.

Castro picked the Twins because he liked what he heard about them from Luis Arraez and Jorge Polanco. Manager Rocco Baldelli had a brief chat with him while driving home from Tree House Brewery in Charlton, Mass., expressing there was an opportunity for him if he signed with the club.

"I think that was the best decision I made," Castro said.

Castro has performed better than the Twins' wildest expectations. He entered Tuesday's All-Star Game at Globe Life Field with a .265 batting average, 22 doubles, seven homers, 30 RBI and 54 runs in 96 games. He ranks fifth in the American League in doubles and 14th in runs.

He showed glimpses of his potential in Detroit, finishing fourth in the AL rookie of the year voting in 2020, but he's turned into a top hitter while displaying incredible defensive versatility. He has started at least 10 games at five different positions.

"I know stuff happens," Castro said. "I know Detroit wasn't my best days. … I never kept my head down. I know the talent that I had and my abilities. I just kept working. This is the result."

Castro, who moved from Puerto Rico to North Carolina when he was elementary school, didn't start playing baseball competitively until he was 10 years old. He moved to Port St. Lucie in Florida, the home of the Mets' spring training complex, and he fell in love with the sport when his dad introduced him to some of his favorite players, including switch-hitting shortstop José Reyes.

When he became serious about pursuing a career in baseball, Castro's dad moved him to the Dominican Republic.

"Over there, you feel more of the hungriness of baseball," he said. "I just went over there, practiced every day and I became really good, really fast."

Castro traveled to the All-Star Game with his parents, his wife, Aniana, and his two daughters, Arantxa and Amira.

When Castro wasn't initially named to the All-Star team — he replaced Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve on the roster — Baldelli pulled him aside after a team meeting celebrating Carlos Correa's spot on the squad.

"He told me that I really deserved it, and he was going to throw my name in there," Castro said. "He said, 'Anything could change.'"

Things have changed quickly for Castro, 1½ years after he was a minor league free agent, but after fulfilling one family promise to his dad, he wants to keep making everyone proud.

"I made a promise that I was going to make it for him," Castro said. "Obviously, I made it to the big leagues. Now I'm playing even harder. I want to be a better player every day, every time I step between those lines, and do whatever it takes to win."