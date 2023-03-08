Tap the bookmark to save this article.

Willi Castro had three hits and Kala'i Rosario hit a three-run home run Wednesday as the Twins shut out the Blue Jays 7-0 in Dunedin, Fla.

Seven Twins pitchers combined on the four-hit shutout, with starter Bailey Ober striking out two in two perfect innings. Randy Dobnak pitched 2 2/3 innings for the victory.