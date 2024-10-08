Will the polls be right in 2024? What polling on the presidential race can and can't tell you

Polls are better for some things than others. Tracking shifts in voter intention is hard to do with a survey, particularly when the number of truly persuadable voters is relatively small. Voters' opinions can change before Election Day and they often do. Horse race polls can only capture people's viewpoints during a single moment in time. Even then, a margin that looks like one that could decide an election — say, one candidate has 48% support and the other has 45% support — might not be a real difference at all.