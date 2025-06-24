Will the Islanders bring James Hagens home? GM Mathieu Darche weighs his options in the NHL draft

Mathieu Darche's phone keeps ringing as he prepares for his first NHL draft as general manager of the New York Islanders, and he's sure of only one thing: They are not trading the No. 1 pick.
Beyond that, it's wide open. While Darche is not saying, the growing consensus is the Islanders are expected to select defenseman Matthew Schaefer on Friday night.
With Long Island native James Hagens also in the mix as a likely top-10 pick, there has been plenty of speculation about them making a splash to trade back into the first half of the first round to get both.
''I'm looking at everything," Darche said on a video call with reporters Tuesday. "If I feel the opportunity warrants that trade, I'll try it. ... Whether it's moving up in the draft with another pick, whether it's acquiring another pick, whether it's trading another pick to get a player, I'm looking at all options to improve our team.''
Hagens grew up in Hauppauge going to Nassau Coliseum as a kid. He still has the towel from his first playoff game, and his buddies who are Islanders fans were pumped to see them win the draft lottery to get the first pick.
It has started to look increasingly unlikely that Hagens is the top prospect in this draft, but that has not stopped folks in the New York area from rooting for Darche to keep the local boy. Hagens has had people approach him on the golf course and recently saw a bumper sticker reading, ''Bring Hagens Home,'' at which point he tried to drive by without making eye contact.
''It was cool,'' Hagens a bit blushingly acknowledged. ''Moments like that, it puts a smile on your face.''
Hagens, a 5-foot-11 center who was a point-a-game player during his freshman season at Boston College, spoke with Darche but also sounds at peace with the possibility he ends up somewhere else.