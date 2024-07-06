LOS ANGELES — Will Smith of the Los Angeles Dodgers homered three times against the Milwaukee Brewers on Friday night.
He's just the fourth Dodgers catcher to hit three in one game, joining Yasmani Grandal (2016), Mike Piazza (1996) and Hall of Famer Roy Campanella (1950).
It was Smith's 12th, 13th and 14th homers of the season.
His first two came on the first pitch from Aaron Civale in the first and third innings, giving the Dodgers a 2-0 lead. The third was on the fifth pitch by reliever Bryan Hudson with two outs in the seventh.
Smith walked in his other plate appearance.
AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb
